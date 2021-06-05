Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 277.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 145,860 shares in the last quarter.

SMB stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

