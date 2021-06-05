Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

MSOS stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

