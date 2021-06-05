Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,983 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $151.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

