Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

