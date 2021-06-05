Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 99,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after buying an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $989.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

