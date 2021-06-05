Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stake Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

