Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $333.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.17 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $309.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

