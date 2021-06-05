Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETON. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
