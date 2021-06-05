Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETON. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

