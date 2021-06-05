Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $149.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

