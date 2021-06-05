Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.