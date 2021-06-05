Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

