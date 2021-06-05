ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXLS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,574 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

