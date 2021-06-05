Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

