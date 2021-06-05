Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

