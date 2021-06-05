Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.