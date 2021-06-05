F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers Sells 1,933 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FFIV opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
