F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers Sells 1,933 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FFIV opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.93.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

