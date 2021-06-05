Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $115.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50. Facebook has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

