Farhad Nanji Buys 46,990 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 46,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

