Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.63 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

