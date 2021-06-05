Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €75.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIE. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:FIE opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.38. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.