Fiera Capital Corp Buys 269,026 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $470,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 464,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,758,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 772,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,937. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

