Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $71,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 628,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,601. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

