Financial Analysis: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) versus KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 KB Home 0 6 8 1 2.67

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. KB Home has a consensus price target of $46.79, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than KB Home.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of KB Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and KB Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A KB Home $4.18 billion 1.01 $296.24 million $3.13 14.70

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% KB Home 7.85% 12.74% 6.35%

Summary

KB Home beats Landsea Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

