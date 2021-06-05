Financial Review: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) versus CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.87 $75.73 million $1.52 11.65

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 8.53% 49.91% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

