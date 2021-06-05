First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FFBC stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

