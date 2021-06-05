First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of AG stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

