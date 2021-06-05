First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.25. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

