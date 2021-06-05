First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $60.20.

