FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 4.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of FirstService worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

