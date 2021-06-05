Five Below Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 29,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical volume of 2,012 call options.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.