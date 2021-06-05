Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.