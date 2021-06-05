Flux Market Cap Reaches $28.81 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and $333,456.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00421547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00276518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00158252 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,318,326 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.