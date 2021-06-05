Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.