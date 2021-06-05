Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

