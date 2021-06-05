Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.43 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 135.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.