Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11,161.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,106 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

