Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.73 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $450.23 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

