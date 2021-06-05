Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.82 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

