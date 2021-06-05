Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

