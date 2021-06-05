Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

