Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $114.44 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

