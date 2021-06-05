Fosun International Ltd Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PEP opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

