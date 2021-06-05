Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $156,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.23. 456,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,396. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

