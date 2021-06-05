Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.62

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 34307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

