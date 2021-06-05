Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

