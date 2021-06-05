Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00007024 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,048,389 coins and its circulating supply is 14,006,018 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.