fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 5.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.06. 21,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,045,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 754,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

