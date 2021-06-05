Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock worth $7,990,361 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

