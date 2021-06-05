FY2022 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMVT. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Immunovant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.