FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OESX. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.