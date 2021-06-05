G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIII stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

